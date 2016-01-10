Women’s Basketball Continues Stumble in Loss to Misericordia

Photo by Curtis Ashley/The Campus

BY Jeff Weisinger

Senior Sports Editor

The winter break hasn’t been too kind to the Women’s Basketball team so far.

Since the beginning of the break, the Lady Beavers have lost four of their last five games, including falling in the final seconds against Misericordia University, 63-61 Sunday afternoon in Harlem, pushing them down to 7-7 on the season, the first time they’ve been .500 since Dec. 2 after losing to Bard College to, then, fall to 2-2.

“It’s frustrating,” Head Coach Jamie Angeli said. “I hate to lose games, especially at home, but obviously it’s non-conference.”

Freshman Debra Chan had one of her best games of the season, scoring a season-high 13 points on a 5-for-10 day from the court, including going 3-for-6 from beyond the arc. However, when it came down to crucnh time, she couldn’t make the game-winning shot.

“Originally it was supposed to be a catch-and-shoot situation,” she explained of the game-winner. “If I don’t get it, then I pass it off to one of my bigs. But things don’t always go as planned.”

“To be honest, it wasn’t a great shot,” Angeli said of the last-second play. “But it wasn’t a horrible shot either for Debra for the way she was shooting the ball all game.”

Sunday marked just the fourth start for Chan this season, however it was the first-time in her early CCNY career that she started in back-to-back games.

“There’s still a lot that I need to work on, a lot of team chemistry that we need to work on,” Chan said. “But building up to it, we’re getting there.”

Chan’s missed three-pointer follows a big defensive lapse by CCNY, as Justine Seely sneaked inside the City paint to score the go-ahead layup for the Lady Cougars.

“Definitely a defensive lapse,” Angeli mentioned. “I told them with a minute to go, I called a timeout and said that we need to two stops and we’ll win this game. And we went and got one stop, and on the other, we give up the layup.”

Seely finished with a game-high 25 points for Misericordia, highlighted by a 19-point second half.

The Lady Beavers travel to the USMMA for their last non-conference game of the season before ending the season with 10-straight CUNYAC games, starting Friday when CCNY hosts Baruch.

“I would lose every non-conference game to win Friday night against Baruch,” Angeli added.

“If we learn from it and get better, then it’s worth it.”