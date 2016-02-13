Women’s Basketball Gets Away With Murder At John Jay, Continues To Build A Head of Steam

Photo by Curtis Ashley / Beaver Beat

By Curtis Ashley

Sports Writer

It was the perfect crime, and the City College Women’s basketball team was able to get away with it. After a closely contested first half, the girls overpowered the John Jay Bloodhounds to win their third straight game, putting them away with a final score of 62-42.

Another win for the Beavers pushes their overall record to 15-8, and 10-4 in the conference. In addition to the three-game winning streak, the girls have won their last eight of nine. City has only lost by a combined six points in their last two defeats. That said, the team could easily be on an even bigger streak. City currently sits at the fourth spot in the conference, but could easily find themselves as the number three or two seed by the beginning of the CUNYAC tournament.

Though it was a big win for the team, scoring was limited, and even then it was spread throughout the team. Only two players reached double-digit scoring totals. Tiara Brown had 14 points and 11 rebounds, her 16th double-double of the season, an unprecedented feat. Erika Richards had 12 points, along with two rebounds and two assists. The bench saw significant minutes as well. Natasha Almonacy came off to get seven points, four rebounds, and three steals. Alexis Akridge had four points, five rebounds, and a steal.

“We got some people some rest tonight, which is important. We got two more games in the next four days. So I’m glad we’re able to do that,” Head Coach Jaime Angeli said after the game.

Unlike the game against Baruch, this one was not decided in the first half. CCNY took the lead, but was never able to get much separation on the Bloodhounds. Instead, it was the third period of the game that allowed that to happen. After going into the locker room at halftime with a score of 27-21, City put together a 15-4 run. After that, it was only more success for the Beavers, and upset for John Jay. By the end of the third period, City had outscored John Jay 26-6, basically putting the game away.

“We treat every game like it’s a championship game,” Brown said in a post-game interview. “The third quarter was the most important quarter. That’s basically the most important part of the game. That’s when you see who plays hard.”

The tail end of the third quarter and the majority of the fourth quarter was when Coach Angeli was able to bring out his reserves, allowing players like Brown, Richards, and Pomoilio to get some much needed rest. With only one day off between each of the next two games, rest is something the team is going to have to make time for whenever they can. It’s going to be even more important when thinking of who the team plays next. It’s a revenge-match for the girls, as the Lehman Lightning make their way to the Nat Holman Gym on Sunday to face the Beavers.

The last game against Lehman was one of the most interesting games of the season, that unfortunately for the girls ended in an overtime loss. It was played at the APEX at Lehman College, and the final score was 80-83, and they knew that the game could have easily been theirs. Now, they have the chance to prove to their fans at home that they have what it takes to win against any team in the conference. This home game will be their last of the regular season, and it will also be senior night, making the game even more significant.

“To be honest I’m more worried about getting the win than being acknowledged for the senior night. I know it’s our night but I really don’t care about it,” Robyn Daley had to say about the added significance of Sunday’s game. “We do have the home court advantage so I really do not expect to be losing that game.”

Sunday’s game should be a really interesting one. The outcome will set the perspective for the tournament. Can CCNY roll with the top teams, or does their confidence, chemistry, and camaraderie only take them so far?