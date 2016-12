Michelle Obama — and our graduates — were the main event at CCNY’s 2016 commencement. But the audience was also blown away by our valedictorian, Antonios “Andoni” Mourdoukoutas, a Macaulay Honors student and, especially our salutatorian, Orubba Almansouri, a Yemeni immigrant and SEEK student. FLOTUS showed her love on instagram with a post that went viral.

Here, you can listen to what they had to say.