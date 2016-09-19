Hey Freshmen! Welcome

With the sun shining, City College students are displaying the evident diversity and great fun this campus has to offer.

Students crowd into the main square of the City College campus.

While interesting, the students were eager to enjoy the beautiful weather and catering waiting for them in the quad.

The score for Lavender, Oh Lavender, City College’s official song sits ready on a music stand above a piano.

Everyone sings our school song.

Newly elected Undergraduate Student Government President, senior Safat Chowdury, provides words of wisdom to freshmen.

President Coico reflects on her undergraduate experience at Brooklyn College, where her father told her she would be attending. She states she “received the best education possible” although her dream school was Stanford.

The packed out Great Hall shows the eager Freshman of the Class of 2020.

Vice President Juana Reina expands on the theme of this year discussed at Freshman Orientation: “How to Become a Professional.”

This year's freshman convocation.

Professor Janet Steele, the CCNY Chief Marshall, does introductions.

Freshman stand as they prepare for the City College Gospel Choir sings their rendition of the National Anthem.

These ladies were not feeling the unanticipated extra wait. A digital sidekick kept them busy.