Hey Freshmen! Welcome

This year’s Freshman Convocation ushered in a new crop of student by Ashley Kalstek
With the Fall 2016 school year in full swing, the mandatory Freshman Convocation took place last week to welcome (and maybe, bore) our newest City College family members! The new students experienced two hours of speeches, music and food to officially introduce them to university life.
-
-
Freshman filled the Great Hall at Shepard Hall earlier than anticipated.
-
-
These ladies were not feeling the unanticipated extra wait. A digital sidekick kept them busy.
-
-
Freshman stand as they prepare for the City College Gospel Choir sings their rendition of the National Anthem.
-
-
Professor Janet Steele, the CCNY Chief Marshall, does introductions.
-
-
This year’s freshman convocation.
-
-
Vice President Juana Reina expands on the theme of this year discussed at Freshman Orientation: “How to Become a Professional.”
-
-
The packed out Great Hall shows the eager Freshman of the Class of 2020.
-
-
President Coico reflects on her undergraduate experience at Brooklyn College, where her father told her she would be attending. She states she “received the best education possible” although her dream school was Stanford.
-
-
Newly elected Undergraduate Student Government President, senior Safat Chowdury, provides words of wisdom to freshmen.
-
-
Everyone sings our school song.
-
-
The score for Lavender, Oh Lavender, City College’s official song sits ready on a music stand above a piano.
-
-
While interesting, the students were eager to enjoy the beautiful weather and catering waiting for them in the quad.
-
-
With the sun shining, City College students are displaying the evident diversity and great fun this campus has to offer.
-
-
Students crowd into the main square of the City College campus.
Tags: CCNY, City College, convocation, freshman, Lisa Coico