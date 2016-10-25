Who’s Going to Win? Who Cares!

Some are getting fed up with the presidential election by Krystal Rivera

As the election season with its scandals and bickering drags on, it’s clear that some CCNY students and Harlem residents are beginning to lose in interest in who wins. Who holds our future? “Neither!” exclaimed Samuel Batista, a student at CCNY in response to the final presidential debate.

Last Wednesday, over 70 million people tuned in as Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton battled it out one last time to prove to America who should become president. Trump wants to secure the borders, end Obamacare, and increase trade, while Clinton wants to keep families together, fix Obamacare, and make college free. Both candidates touched on topics relating to the economy, immigration, the Supreme Court, entitlements and debt, foreign policy, fitness, and — of course — all those women accusing Trump of sexual assault.

Despite most pundits declaring the Clinton won this last and final round, many continue to feel as conflicted as they did after the second debate. “I honestly don’t like or trust in any of them,” stated Astrid Perez, a film major at CCNY. “But I might support Hillary mostly because I am a woman, and Trump already shown us he has no respect for women.”

Others simply can’t decide and point out both of their “evils.” “I don’t feel good about either one of them handling our international relations,” says Harlem resident Christian D’Allessandro, with a concerned look. “Trump attracts the wrong support, and Clinton abides by a policy that will suit her political needs. ”

Although skeptical about the candidates, D’Allessandro can agree with Trump for one thing – that is getting rid of Obamacare. “I think it makes no sense,” he states annoyed. “I don’t feel good about it.”

How this election ends depends on each and every one of your votes. Make your voice heard and vote November 8th, 2016.