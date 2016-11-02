Breaking News: Vincent Boudreau Named Interim CCNY President

CUNY’s Board of Trustees today named an insider to replace Lisa Coico as president of CCNY. Dr. Vincent Boudreau, dean of the Colin Powell School for Civic and Global Leadership since 2014, will serve as president — for now.

Below, the announcement from CUNY chancellor James Milliken, and click here for David Chen’s New York Times story about Boudreau as well as the continuing scandal involving former President Lisa:

Dear Colleagues,

I am pleased to report that today I recommended and the Board of Trustees approved the appointment of Dr. Vincent Boudreau as Interim President of The City College of New York.

After wide consultation with faculty, students, staff, alumni and higher education leaders, I have become convinced that Dr. Boudreau is the right person to lead City College during this academic year as we search for a new president. He has been a member of the faculty since 1991, and has held numerous academic administrative positions, including his current role as Dean of the Colin Powell School for Civic and Global Leadership.

Dr. Boudreau is a committed member of the City College community who embraces the College’s vital mission enthusiastically. He is a well-regarded teacher, scholar and administrator. I know you will join me in welcoming him in this critical new assignment. This is an important time for City College, and I look forward to working with Interim President Boudreau and the City College community as this extraordinary institution continues to serve New York so well.

Sincerely,

James B. Milliken