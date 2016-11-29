Making Beautiful Music

C omposers take the stage at CCNY

By Krystal Rivera

Many talented musicians including special guests female conductor Tania leon, and composers, Pedro Giraudo and David Cieri took the stage in CCNY, Marian Anderson theater for this years seventh gala opening concert series, “Composers in New York.” With a standing ovation, Adan Vasquez, known for his artistry on the harp, stole the audience’s heart the moment his fingers strummed the instrument.

The concert series was founded by the association of Dominican Classical artists incorporation whose mission is to enrich the lives of children in communities like Harlem, that lack exposure to different areas of music and art. Vasquez, who’s part of the Cuny Dominican studies institute, is also artistic director and president of the incorporation. His achievements continue as he’s played for the National Symphony Orchestra of Chile, Dominican National Symphony, and Brooklyn Heights Symphony Orchestra in New York.

The crowd was filled with a younger generation, making the goal extra important for Vasquez. The music was classical yet contemporary. “We were daring the audience today by doing something different.” He stated. And they did. He mentioned an electronic poem played by Erwin Perez, a not so traditional classical piece that included a series of shapes, colors, and rhythmic sounds projected onto a wall. A musical piece like this is important for vasquez as he believes people, especially young people – should always be exposed to different types of music.

“Music is something abstract,” he explained passionately. “It’s a new language expressed like literature and theater.”

Adan’s passion resonates much from his lessons with Harp teacher Lucile Lawrence – who taught him how to open himself to new ideas and sounds. The message was loud and clear. “Music can say a lot, and we said a lot with the music we played.” He satisfyingly stated. As he concluded in the program, “Please open yourselves to the new sounds.”