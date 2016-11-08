Millenials Still Stuck on Bernie

By Kacy George

South Park recently spoofed the presidential election season by dubbing the two major candidates, “Giant Douche” (Donald Trump) and “Turd Sandwich” (Hillary Clinton). In doing so, they highlight a common sentiment among New York millennial voters–– many of whom voted for Bernie Sanders during the primary.

“Definitely not Trump!” Jason Pacheco, 22, exclaimed. “Probably Gary Johnson. I don’t know. They say you ‘have’ to vote for one of the two candidates. I voted for Bernie in the primaries but…”

According to USA Today/Rock the Vote, “Sanders still looms as a powerful factor for millennials.” Although millennials dislike Clinton, an immense distaste for Donald Trump drives millennial support for Clinton, three to one.

Despite a contentious primary, Sanders endorsed Clinton. The senator arguably receives credit for moving Clinton and the Democratic platform to the left. Now, Clinton’s routine stump speech features the idea that “the economy should work for all of us, not just those at the top,” an echo of Bernie Sanders.

For Fleidy Aponte, 21, Clinton is more palatable because of Sanders. “Bernie started to push her [policies] to the left,” she says.

Like many millenials, Aponte would like to see the next president work on economic inequality, an issue Sanders stressed in the primaries. “I’m way too poor for this,” Aponte states. “Originally I was going to vote for Jill Stein but I don’t want to elect Trump. Probably Hillary Clinton.”

Unlike Sanders, Donald Trump has failed to capture the support of this struggling generation. “Why is Trump still up there?” questions Michelle Pereyra, 20. “I wanted to write in Bernie Sanders because this two party system trick limits the expression of opinions,” states Pereyra. “But I hope Hillary Clinton wins because it’ll be a huge milestone for women in general.”

The possibility of a first female president resonates with many New York millennial voters. “I’m most likely going to vote for Clinton; it’s about time we had a woman president. Most other countries have had a female president,” commented Dante Maida, 23.

A noticeable absence of enthusiasm fills his voice. “[She’s] the best of the bad choices. The bare minimum.” Maida continues. “At least she will stick to the typical democrat platform” he resigned.

Officials worry that this lack of enthusiasm will lead to low voter turnout. Clinton’s Get-Out-The-Vote campaign has turned to Bernie Sanders’ star-power throughout this election to redeem the support and dollars of millennial voters. Sanders recently raised four million dollars for down ballot Democrats after a Twitter war with Paul Ryan.

Despite both Clinton and Trump struggling with likability, one political figure ascended this election season as a respected and beloved symbol. Sanders represents the eventual revolution coming with maturation of a disenfranchised generation.