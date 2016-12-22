Too often our voices get lost in the clutter, and our unique stories go unheard. This Is Us, a multimedia project created in 2016, allows City College students to speak for ourselves. At a time when the rights and safety of people of color, immigrants and LGBT individuals are being threatened, This Is Us allows students at our diverse campus to share our strengths and recognize the intersections in our lives.

To visit the This Is Us site, created, produced and curated by CCNY senior Ashley Kalstek, please CLICK HERE.