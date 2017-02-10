A Nor’easter Hits the Area, and Students Get a Snow Day!

Text and photos by Johnathan Thompson

Some furious flurries shut down public schools on Thursday, and CUNY followed suit, giving students at CCNY a snow day. In the “city that never sleeps,” exactly no one complained. “I love the snow, on top of that it meant no school and no work!” said Geraldine Miranda, a CCNY senior, about the foot of snow that fell in the city.

Even as they celebrated, some students worried about the consequence of the day off. After receiving the class cancellation email Julian Usman, an architecture student had this to say about the snow day: “Architecture professors don’t believe in days off. We may be having a day off but we will have to pay it back somehow.”

Before some members of the CCNY community could catch a few more z’s, the mini-vacation ended with a note on the CCNY website that classes would be back in session on Friday.