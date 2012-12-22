One Month…31 Days…No Classes!

What are you going to do? by Erika Gomez

It’s the end of the semester–how are students feeling? “I’m currently running on two hours of sleep!” says Dan Arboleda. “I was trying to finish my 10 page paper up and thank God I did but man am I tired,” continued the exhausted Arboleda while lying back in his chair.

Yet, all this stress and tiredness won’t go unrewarded for Arboleda and many other students: We have a whole month to look forward to without any exams, projects, papers or classes. Now the questions remains: What are students’ plans for this wintery January?

Unfortunately, it’s the same old tune for students like Pedro Fernandez, who plans on working full time during the break.

“I always do the same thing during school breaks…work,” says the English major. “It’s the only way I can really save up for tuition so I have no choice right now.”

Others students, however, are taking full advantage of their break by traveling and visiting loved ones.

“I’m going back to my country [the Dominican Republic] for the month since I haven’t seen my family in two years,” says Aulio Diaz. “It’s about time you know.”

Students like Tarun Chillara have more ambitious goals.“I’m trying to build a plane!” says Chillara, a mechanical engineering major. “I’m part of the engineering club called her on campus called AIAA and we are building a plan from scratch. I’m super amped.”

Whatever students plan on doing this upcoming break is sure to be as diverse as the campus itself. Just in case, if you have no idea what to do with the time off her are some suggestions.

1) Get your fitness on: We all know we eat a whole lot during the holiday season, so if you want to burn some extra calories off join a gym–or use the one on campus. Get a work out buddy if you can it makes things a little easier.

2) Do something you are passionate about: Similar to Tarun Chillara, turn your energy into something you love. Maybe take up photography, painting, or a sport. Whatever hobby you end up choosing will be sure to make the break fun.

3) Volunteer: go to your local YMCA or youth center and give back. Tutor or simply take the time to help others.