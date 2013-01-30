A Murder in Harlem & Campus News and Events

City Never Sleeps by Ardenis Perez

Man Found Dead in Harlem

A man was found dead at his home in Hamilton Place (on 141st) in Harlem. In relation to the campus if you walk to the left of Shepard Hall and down a few blocks you wouldn’t be too far from the scene.

The 48 year old man was found with a bag over his head, his hands tied and with his legs bounded with a belt. Police recovered a broken lamp and a fork and will be testing for DNA and fingerprints. The investigation is still ongoing.

New Exhibition for CCNY Students

Come to Compton-Goethals Hall room 134 to see an exhibition on climate change. The interdisciplinary exhibition titled, Communicating Polar Climate Change Through Data Visualization and Sonification, shows research, documentation and creative work in order to help you understand how our climate is changing and how to take action.

Get Help with Your Live E-mail

Need help setting up your new live@ccny e-mail?

CCNY’S OIT team is here to help you. Look out for the Office of Information of Technology in the NAC Rotunda Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to make sure you get your questions answered about the new e-mail system.

New Program for Aspiring Teachers

Want to be a teacher? Are you focusing on teaching math and science to middle and high school students? If so, apply for The NOYCE Teacher Academy program. The program, which is funded by the National Science Foundation, aims to help students with tuition, internships and job opportunities as well as special classes and seminars.

To apply you must be a sophomore or junior and have a GPA of 3.0 or higher. Check out the program’s site here for more info or stop by office 3/215 in the NAC and ask for Katherine Vargas for an application.

Audition For Upcoming Plays

Want to express your talent in acting? Well here’s some good news: CCNY students can audition for the spring season of plays today at Compton-Goethals Hall in room 318 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.. The plays that you can audition for are Promenade, The Clean House, and Three Plays from Egypt. But wait there’s more- students who wish to audition need to come prepared with a monologue or song and it is suggested to pick up the scripts for the above plays ahead of time to be ready for the audition. Scripts can be found in the Theater Office (C-G 311). Good luck!