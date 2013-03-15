The Weekender 3-15-13

That special time of the year that all college students wait for is finally here… St. Patrick’s Day! It’s the one weekend a year where it’s ok to “relax” and “let loose.” If you’re too young for a good old fashioned pub crawl, or just not in the mood, here are few other ways to spend your weekend.

This weekend is the final chance to view ​Matisse: In Search of True Painting ​at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The exhibit showcases the famed French painter’s iconic works while visually explaining how his style and technique evolved throughout the years. The free exhibit closes on Sunday, March 15, so see it before its too late.

Asia Week New York 2013 is a nine-day celebration of Asian art throughout New York City, with exhibitions, auctions and special events presented by 43 leading international Asian art specialists, five major auction houses, and 17 museums and cultural institutions. Whether or not you’re an expert on Asian art, the various workshops and classes a great cultural experience for everyone – and they’re free. Pick a day, or all nine, and go see what Asia Week has to offer.

This weekend’s main attraction is the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Although the holiday falls on Sunday, the festivities take place on Saturday, March 16. Starting at 44th Street at 11:00 am, the parade marches up Fifth Avenue past St. Patrick’s Cathedral at 50th Street to 79th Street, where the parade finishes at around 4:30 – 5:00 pm. Throw on something green and join the St. Patrick’s Day mob as it takes over Manhattan.