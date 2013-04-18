Get in Shape for Summer

Work out at Wingate by Elina Vargas

Springtime is around the corner, which means it’s time to work that body out. Not enough students are familiar with the fitness room, located on the 3rd floor of Wingate Hall, where CCNY community members can work out for free.

Jimmy Temilayo, 21, a senior, work outs in the gym 3 times a week and says it’s helped him make friends and build muscle. ” I meet hundreds of people every day here,” says Temilayo. “When I started working out I weighed 150 pounds; now I weight 175.”

The gym is big–6,000 square feet–and now features Nautilus and cardiovascular equipment, free weights, a pool and indoor track. CCNY students are allowed to bring visitors for $5 dollars compared to Bally Total Fitness and Planet Fitness that charge $10 dollars or more. The gym is open Mondays – Thursdays from 8 AM- 9 PM and Fridays 8 AM – 3 PM.

The gym also offers fitness classes such as pilates, yoga, rumba, cross boxing and cardio-hula hoop. Students say working out is a good way to unwind. “I love coming here because I can come during class hours to the gym,” says Kevin Khan, 21. “Students are able to recieve the education they want and still look good for the summer at the same time.”

Many students like the convenience of working out on campus. Disha Fouana, 20, explains, “I love coming here because their a track to run and I get a healthy excise with my friends, who don’t live near me. So it’s great that I could work out with them here at school.”

Even staff members appreciate the gym. Says staffer Gabriel Foistein, 21: “I love working here because I learn about fitness from my own co-workers.” He adds that the pay isn’t bad either.

To find out more about the CCNY fitness center, click here.