This Changes Everything Again…Sort of.

CCNY Students Comment On Apple`s new iOS 7 By Kishan Singh

Welcome to your new but not so new iPhone.

On Wednesday September 18th, Apple launched iOS 7 for users of iPhones, iPads, and iPod Touches. The operating system delivers a new interface and several enhancements, but some CCNY students have mixed feelings.

“I like some of the new features, but not the overall layout of how the phone looks now,” says student Christina Gonzalez, who downloaded iOS 7 on her iPhone 5. “I don’t like how text messaging looks or how bubbly everything looks. It all looks a lot like Microsoft Windows.”

iOS 7 comes with new features such as control center, Airdrop (which allows users to share content with other Apple users), and smarter multitasking. In addition, the new software organizes previously taken photos into years, collections, and moments.

A new feature called, iTunes Radio, is Apple`s alternative to internet radio providers such as Pandora and Spotfy. By clicking on the music app on iOS devices, users can create stations based on specific artists and or music genres.

On the new software update, CCNY senior Jasline Rodriguez says, “I like it! It’s too bright and it’s going to take some time getting used to, but it’s not as bad as I thought.”

Another student who wishes to remain anonymous tells The Campus, “I hate how everything is so brightly white. Especially the notes and email app. Overall I like it on my iPhone 4S. It was a little “laggy” on my iPad 2, but hopefully that gets better. I also agree, the color pallet and certain parts of the layout are very Windows like.”

For more information on iOS 7, visit http://www.apple.com/ios/.

