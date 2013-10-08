Local Group Seeks To Fight Human Trafficking At CCNY

For those walking in the NAC who saw these ads for sex slaves-rest easy. CCNY hasn’t descended that far into the abyss…yet. The flyers come courtesy of The Price Of Life NYC, a city-wide, faith-based organization dedicated to combating all forms of human trafficking.

The group is holding a series of events here on campus through the 13th. Tomorrow, they’re having an open-mic session in the NAC Ballroom at 6:30 pm. On Thursday, they’re hosting a cultural showcase celebrating CCNY’s diversity while spreading human trafficking awareness. Visit their Facebook page or look for their posters around campus to find out more about the events. You can also see their official website here.