Mango Chicken Burgers

Ingredients
1 pound of ground chicken
1 cup of chopped green pepper
1 cup of chopped red pepper
½ cup of chopped onion 1 whole mango (make sure it’s ripe)
2 whole jalapenos (pickled or fresh)
3 cloves of garlic
3 tablespoons of olive oil
¼ cup of cilantro (4 branches)
1 teaspoon of salt
2 teaspoons of black pepper
1 tablespoon of bread crumbs
Directions
- Chop red pepper, green pepper, onion, cilantro, jalapenos, garlic and mango. Place chicken in a large bowl and add 1½ cup of chopped and peeled mango, 1 cup of chopped green pepper, 1 cup of chopped red pepper, ½ cup of chopped jalapenos, 3 chopped cloves of garlic, and ¼ cup of chopped cilantro.
- Add 3 tablespoons of olive oil, 1 tablespoon of bread crumbs, 1 teaspoon of salt, and 2 teaspoons of black pepper. Mix thoroughly until ingredients are sticking together.
- Preheat grill pan or non-stick skillet over medium heat. Form chicken mixture into six patties. Spray grill pan or non-stick skillet with cooking spray. Place the patties on the pan or skillet and cook each side for 7 minutes.
- To assemble burgers: spread a dollop of mayonnaise on one side of the bun. Serve with arugula on top or on the side. Enjoy!