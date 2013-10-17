Subscribe to RSS
Other October 17, 2013

Mango Chicken Burgers

IMG_7505 copy

Ingredients

1 pound of ground chicken

1 cup of chopped green pepper

1 cup of chopped red pepper

½ cup of chopped onion 1 whole mango (make sure it’s ripe)

2 whole jalapenos (pickled or fresh)

3 cloves of garlic

3 tablespoons of olive oil

¼ cup of cilantro (4 branches)

1 teaspoon of salt

2 teaspoons of black pepper

1 tablespoon of bread crumbs

 

Directions

  1. Chop red pepper, green pepper, onion, cilantro, jalapenos, garlic and mango. Place chicken in a large bowl and add 1½ cup of chopped and peeled mango, 1 cup of chopped green pepper, 1 cup of chopped red pepper, ½ cup of chopped jalapenos, 3 chopped cloves of garlic, and  ¼ cup of chopped cilantro.
  2. Add 3 tablespoons of olive oil, 1 tablespoon of bread crumbs, 1 teaspoon of salt, and 2 teaspoons of black pepper. Mix thoroughly until ingredients are sticking together.
  3. Preheat grill pan or non-stick skillet over medium heat. Form chicken mixture into six patties. Spray grill pan or non-stick skillet with cooking spray. Place the patties on the pan or skillet and cook each side for 7 minutes.
  4. To assemble burgers: spread a dollop of mayonnaise on one side of the bun. Serve with arugula on top or on the side. Enjoy!

 

About Natalie Renteria

View all posts by Natalie Renteria

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.