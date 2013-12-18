Stress, Stress Go Away!

O n Thursday December 12th, the National Society of Leadership & Success (NSLS) in collaboration with the Office of Student Life & Leadership Development and the Undergraduate Student Government hosted the annual Stress Relief Workshop the week before finals.

Evelyn Ortega, NSLS adviser and Program Coordinator of Special Projects says, “The event is meant to be a collaboration of resources for students to see that they can turn to different people and offices if they need assistance.”

The event, which took place in the Hoffman Lounge, invited students to participate in numerous stress relief activities. These included receiving massages from licensed therapists, decorating cupcakes, and making scented scrubs.

The Stress Relief Workshop marked the first time that CCNY’s National Society of Leadership & Success hosted an event on campus. The chapter was founded at the beginning of the fall semester, in order to train and inspire CCNY student leaders.

The organization’s mission is to build leaders who make a better world,” says Shahla Akbari, NSLS chapter support coordinator. “We hope that by participating in the organization, students will work to progress their campus communities, communities at large, and personal and professional goals.”

Upon arrival to the lounge, students checked in at Student Life’s welcoming table, received blue cards called “passports”, and were encouraged to partake in the event. After participating in three specific stress relief activities, students were able to claim fun stress relief balls as prizes.

“Our students deserve all of the great things our school has to offer,” says Michelle Emokpae, USG Vice President of Academic Affairs. “Different organizations had the idea to give back to the student body before finals week. So, we joined forces to create a successful relaxation event.”

One stress relief activity in particular, hosted by the Wellness & Counseling center, invited students to create stress balls by filling balloons with rice. In addition, SLAPC, a student life organization responsible for on-campus activities, demonstrated how to make scented scrubs by combining sugar and lavender oil, which could be used on the skin.

“This event was so fun! Finals are among us, and I think it is good to relax” says junior Mou Ahmed.

USG Vice President of Campus Affairs, Ramchandra Rana says, “It was a great event overall. Around this time of the semester, a lot of students are stressed over finals. The activities were a good way for them to get much needed relaxation.”

On the NSLS, member and student, Camilo Sierra, says, “NSLS has made an impact in my life by encouraging me to be a great leader and a positive person.”

To learn more about the National Society of Leadership and Success, you can email the chapter at NSLS_CCNY@gtest.ccny.cuny.edu. Also, visit their Facebook page at, www.facebook.com/CityCollegeNSLS.