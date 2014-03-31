CUNY Lawyer Ron McGuire To Make Case For Retirement Pay In Court

Renowned CUNY lawyer Ronald McGuire will appear in court next month, seeking financial compensation for his legal services. The fees would allow the activist, who represented RSCC members Tafadar Sourov and Khalil Vasquez in recent cases, to retire.

According to the RSCC’s homepage:

“If he does not win this case, Ron will not be able to retire despite being in his 70s. Ron has defended the RSCC in our time of need during moments of intense repression, and we are now calling on people to mobilize and support him by appearing at his hearing in order to make it known to the court how much support the People’s Lawyer has.”

The court date is Friday April 11th at 9 am. The address is 40 Centre Street, Room 1703. You can RSVP to the event on Facebook here.