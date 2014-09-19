Marotti Leads Women’s Volleyball to Gutsy Win over Staten Island

Beavers remain undefeated at home by Jeff Weisinger

There is still no place like home for the CCNY Women’s Volleyball team.

The Beavers remain undefeated at Nat Holman after defeating the College of Staten Island in four sets, 25-18, 17-25, 25-17, 25-23 on Thursday night to improve to 5-7 on the season, 2-2 in the CUNYAC.

“Definitely want to keep winning from now on,” CCNY head coach Dalliana Toussaint said after the game. Thursday’s win comes nearly a week after the Beavers drop a pair of early key conference games to Lehman and Hunter in the CUNYAC Multi-Match at Lehman last weekend.

The Beavers got a huge night from senior Leticia Marotti, who totaled 20 kills with five service aces and 16 digs in the win.

“We started the game with a lot of energy,” Marotti said.

“This game was important because it was a CUNYAC gam, so we could not lose at all. Our supporters are here, so we have to play for them, play for us and play for City College.”

CCNY came out of the gate strong, jumping to an early 3-0 lead in the first set, winning it 25-18 to go up 1-0 in the game.

However the Beavers struggled in the second and in the first half of the third set, splitting those 17-25 and 25-17 respectively.

But the best set came toward the end, as both teams went back and forth in a shootout that nearly sent City and CSI to a deciding fifth match, however Marotti’s 20th kill gave the Beavers the big win.