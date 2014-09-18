Ricky Young Spreads The Message

On Wednesday, September 10, 2014, The Campus Magazine sat down with Radio Host Ricky Young. Mr. Young is an ex professional boxer that received inspiration to begin a show called “What’s In Your Hand.” The show is recorded on the campus of The City College of New York at the WHCR-FM 90.3 radio station. The show airs on Friday morning from 6-8am, and on Sunday afternoon from 2-3pm. Young remains motivated to share his wisdom and experience with the Harlem Community. Although Mr. Young is the first to admit that there is much work to be done in the community, he believes that if we work together, success is inevitable.

Rick Young grew up on the streets of Harlem; he decided at an early age that boxing was his ticket out of the hood. He admits he was influenced by the success of Sugar Ray Robinson and Muhammad Ali. Young recalls the discipline it took to train on a daily basis; he incorporates the same rudiments of discipline to produce his show. After 7 years, he relentlessly continues to provide outstanding guests and healthy content to the Harlem Community. Young deals with socially relevant issues that affect our personal growth and our community. He believes that we all have gifts, and in order for us to be an effective society, we must cultivate those gifts on a daily basis. Mr. Young continues to provide leadership in our community, not only by word, but also through deeds.

With guests like Les Brown and Bob Burg, “What’s In Your Hand,” is positioned to continue to win. Ricky Young continues to maintain the same motivation he displayed on November 4, 2007, when he aired his first show. Ironically, this is the date, that one year later, our commander and chief, Mr. Barack Obama begin to serve as the president of the United States. When The Campus asked Young, what is your next move as we begin to prepare for 2015? Ricky responded, “I’m looking to expand my show, I want to work with creative people, while presenting new marketing concepts to the community.” If you feel that you have an idea that would be a great for this show, email Mr. Young at boxing4success@gmail.com.

Remember: Don’t be the guy that forgot to use, “What’s In Your Hand.”