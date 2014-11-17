Big Fun at Family Day

The yearly event brought out the best in everyone

On a recent Saturday, children flooded the campus when the Division of Student Affairs at CCNY hosted the second edition of Family Day. Students and their guests braved cold weather and enjoyed music, games, dance, food and more. Meanwhile City College staffers, in purple t-shirts and sweaters, made sure the fair flowed all day long.

The goal of the event? “All we wanted to do is to bring smiles and for the campus community to walk away with a feeling of unity,” said Cicely Bland, executive director of campus engagement and involvement and Family Day’s organizer.

Activities included Healthy Cooking with Chef Kiah Ladd located in the Bare Planet Cafe. Surrounded by families eager to make their own nutritious food, Chef Ladd entertained her visitors with her Roland Pad Thai noodle salad. “We’re going to mix. It’s nice when you wear gloves instead of mixing with your hands,” Chef Ladd said during the demonstration. “It makes things very easy.”

But first and foremost, having children on campus made the day special. They climbed the portable vertical rock face, jumped in the bouncy house, had their faces painted and were photographed with the beaver mascot.

By 7 p.m., the day ended with a DJ Contest and Dance Party with DJ Jynn, a familiar voice of CCNY’s WCCR 590 AM. “We should do things like this more often,” said Juana Reina, vice president of student affairs. “It’s important for us to be together. That’s what makes us family.”