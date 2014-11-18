Morales-Shakur Protests — A Year Later

Late last month, students, faculty and community members rallied at The City College of New York to commemorate the one year anniversary closure of the Morales Shakur Community Center. A year ago, CCNY administrators abruptly shut down the center, which had served as a meeting place for activist organization since 1989. The closure triggered a week of protests, increased police presence on campus and led to several arrests and national media coverage.
This video looks at the once and future Morale-Shakur debate.