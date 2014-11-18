Subscribe to RSS
News November 17, 2014

Morales-Shakur Protests — A Year Later

Screen Shot 2014-11-17 at 10.22.36 PMLate last month, students, faculty and community members rallied at The City College of New York to commemorate the one year anniversary closure of the Morales Shakur Community Center. A year ago, CCNY administrators abruptly shut down the center, which had served as a meeting place for activist organization since 1989. The closure triggered a week of protests, increased police presence on campus and led to several arrests and national media coverage.
This video looks at the once and future Morale-Shakur debate.

 

