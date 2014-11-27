Obama to Congress: “Pass an Immigration Bill”

J ust about everybody here at CCNY agrees

President Obama addressed immigration reform last week in an attempt to persuade Congress, specifically House Republicans, to pass a bipartisan bill he has been longing to sign.

“It has now been 512 days. A year and a half in which the only thing standing in the way of that bipartisan bill and my desk so that I can sign that bill is a simple yes or no vote in the House of Representatives. Just a yes or no vote,” said Obama at Del Sol High School in Las Vegas the day after he addressed the nation. “If they had allowed a vote on that kind of bill it would have passed. I would have signed it. It would be the law right now.”

The President’s blueprint for fixing an immigration system he calls “broken” includes easing the burden of hiding in the shadows for about five million undocumented immigrants. If an illegal immigrant has lived in the United States for five years or more, has a child who is an American citizen or legal resident, passes a background check, and is willing to pay taxes, he or she will be able to stay in the country without fear of deportation.

The legislation will be influential on a national level, but it hits closer to home through the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Act issued by Obama in 2012. DACA allows young immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses, attend college, work, and not be deported. The life of one CCNY ad/PR student changed because of deferred action, and now her parents will be affected by Obama’s new proposal.

“I struggled a lot with identity. I was not aware of just how often defining yourself with a certain status in this country comes up. It is very often,” says Valentina Padilla. “It is a struggle even the average American will face to build a secure and stable home for their family in a good environment. These immigrants are looking for and want the same. I look forward to the example the US will set as a leading country in the world, but most of all the millions of opportunities that will open up to millions of people.”

“My response is pass a bill,” said Obama on an interview with ABC’s “This Week.” “Congress has a responsibility to deal with these issues and there are some things that I can’t do on my own.”