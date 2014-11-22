Higher priced metrocards? Students tell MTA, “take a ‘hike””

Beginning in 2015, students across campus will be forced to empty their pockets for public transportation. The MTA has, once again, raised the issue of fare hikes for NYC commuters. “So many of us commute here and it’s already so costly,” said Mel Evelyn, a City College biology major.

According to The Daily News, the MTA is currently deciding the fate of the fare. They will collectively choose between two of the following options:

Option One: The base fare would remain at $2.50, and the 5% bonus would decrease. The 7-Day MetroCard would increase to $31, while the 30-Day MetroCard would increase to $116.50 from $112.

Option Two: The base fare will increase to $2.75, and the bonus would be raised from 5% to 11%. The 7-Day and 30-Day MetroCards would still increase to $31 and $116.50 respectively.

The decision follows a four-year city plan to increase fares multiple times over the next 4 years. The plan established in 2013 calls for the first hike to occur in 2015 followed by a second one in 2017.

City College’s commuter students make up nearly 90% of the campus. The fare hike has raised many concerns across the student body. “It’s bad enough that I have to pay $113 for a monthly already,” said Yasmin Soliman, a junior who commutes from Staten Island, “Having to pay more every month is ridiculous!”

Following public hearings, students will soon know the final fare for 2015.