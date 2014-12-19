The New Science Center — Take a Look

Science lovers rejoice! The much-anticipated Advanced Science Research Center building on the South Campus finally opened for a tour offering faculty and others a glimpse of what to expect from the new building. The research center houses new advanced equipment never before seen in the Marshak Science Building. Conference and break rooms on every floor encourage innovation in a comfortable environment.

The key idea of the center? Sustainability. A green roof lies on top of the building with a butterfly garden outside during the warmer seasons. Designers used real slate on the walls for chalkboards. Meeting rooms contain black-out shades to control excessive heat from the sun. All wires in the biology labs connect through the ceiling.

The laboratories on each floor connect with one another through an open central stairway. “This is a much more common design in modern life spaces,” President Lisa Coico says. “The idea is so that students, graduate students, post doctoral fellows, and faculty really bump into each other so you get more ideas generated. They can exchange ideas and get more novel science.”

Over 250 people will be moving into the research center once it opens over the break. The first set of investigators begin their move-in process on December 26th. Due to the open labs, the building demands swipe card access.