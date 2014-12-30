A Silent Scream: A Special Report on Campus Mental Health

O n our very bustling campus with thousands of students juggling school work, jobs and family responsibilities, many of us feel too busy and overwhelmed to slow down and acknowledge that we’re in pain. And at our diverse college, the bulk of us come from communities of color and immigrant families where admitting emotional problems is seen as a sign of weakness. But even a quick look at the CCNY Secrets Facebook page reveals that many of us have reached the breaking point. Every day at City College, you may be rushing by someone who is hurting, or it may be you.

In this special, end-of-the-year report, a team of journalists, pulls back the covers on the underground world of mental illness and emotional crisis at CCNY. Our package begins with a survey of 100 students and an article examining the scope of the problem. Then, several students break the silence in personal essays about depression, anxiety, schizophrenia and suicide–and one student shares her story of healing from domestic violence via video.

Click here to view the package.