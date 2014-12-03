Communications Conference Inspires Women

“Dreams don’t work unless you do,” says Marie Claire editor Anne Fulenwider (pictured)

On Saturday November 22, the New York Women in Communications Foundation held a student conference at NYU for young women, to prepare them for their professional careers. Students from all over the country attended, many leaving inspired.

Anne Fulenwider, the editor-in-chief of Marie Claire magazine gave a speech that left an impression, as well as tips. “Don’t let fear be the reason you don’t do something,” she said, resonated with many attendees.

Joanna Ventour, the vice president of the American Advertising Federation chapter at CCNY appreciated the speech.“She offered advice that I will hold on to forever not only for my professional development, but for my personal life,” said Ventour.

Dozens of other speakers and panelists ranged from different industries and companies such as: Marie Dugo (marketing manager at NBCUniversal,) Rachel Sklar (writer/editor, founder of Change the Ratio,) and Nicole Ryan (co-host of VH1’s Morning Buzz) . Speakers broke into separate panel sessions that covered numerous topics like: brand content in print, online, and social media, starting a business, and how to build a personal brand, but also focusing on how to maximize networking.

Sklar stressed the importance of including people of color in the industry. “Even the market determines that diversity is a priority.” Sklar, (who refers to Taylor Swift as “Tay Tay” believes that you can be successful if you take a different route than expected. “It’s not about the planning, its about what you do when you get there.”