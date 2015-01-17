Baruch Sweeps CCNY Hoops

Despite a tough effort by both CCNY’s Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams, the Bearcats made easy work of the Beavers on Friday night.

Even though everybody had CCNY losing to Baruch at Arc Arena on Friday night, nobody could’ve seen how the second halves would go for each team.

The Women’s team led off the night with one of the worst starts to any game of the season allowing Baruch to open on a 20-2 run in the first five minutes en route to a 49-20 halftime lead.

“I was surprised because I talked about us having no pressure on us tonight with no pressure to win,” CCNY Women’s basketball head coach Jamie Angeli said.

CCNY shot just 8-for-23 in the first half while allowing Baruch to go 20-for-33 from the court including 7-for-10 from beyond the arc.

“I don’t know if we were just in awe because we haven’t played them yet, the best team in our league. And now they’ve finally saw what the upper echelon is.”

While the Lady Beavers completely struggled in all aspects of the game in the first half, they came out aggressive and sharp in the second half, going on an 8-2 run in the first two minutes of the second half, outscoring the Lady Bearcats 37-34 in the final frame.

“Obviously at halftime we let them have it pretty good,” Angeli added. “We challenged them to just come out and compete and just play really hard.

“We can definitely take momentum from this. We’re using every one of these games to build.’’

Senior guard Karissa Core scored a team-high 18 points while eight rebounds while both Tiara Brown and Robin Daley each scored 13 for City with Brown bringing down 12 rebounds. CCNY’s improved and aggressive effort in the second half saw them go 16-for-45 from the court in the second half.

Men’s basketball: CCNY 61, Baruch 75

The game went from a near upset of the year to how we all expected CCNY to come out of the Lower East Side Friday night: with a loss.

“We were just playing against a really good team,” CCNY Men’s basketball head coach Tom Green said after the game.

CCNY’s 75-61 loss doesn’t necessarily tell the whole story however.

Although Baruch opened with an early 8-4 run on back-to-back three pointers, City found a way to come back within one point, 12-11 near the midway point of the first. After a CCNY timeout, the Bearcats looked to put the game away early, going on a 15-1 run throughout a four minute span to take a 27-12 lead.

While most at Arc Arena thought the game was over at that point, City rallied back on a pair of threes from Dave Solano and Manfred Cadet to pull back within nine, sparking a 10-0 run to climb back from their early 12-point hole.

CCNY ended the half on a 24-5 run, going into the locker rooms down 32-26 at halftime.

“We came out and played our hardest,” CCNY’s Anthony Lewis said. “To me, they didn’t seem like a number one team.”

While City had the early momentum going into the second half, going on a quick 5-0 run, Baruch proved why they’re the best in the conference and undefeated in the CUNYAC, answering City’s run with a 10-0 run to go up 39-31 with 15:44 left. The Beavers would not come close to tying the game again from that point on.

Lewis scored a game-high 24 with Khalil Hamer scoring 15 points.

“We’re not going to stress out about the loss because these guys are 7-0 and we knew these guys never lost a game at home,” Lewis mentioned.

“Maye we just got a little too excited and celebrated before the game was actually over.”