Ending on a High Note: Lady Beavers Finish Regular Season with Win Over Medgar Evers

T here’s no better way to end the regular season than with a win, which is exactly what the CCNY Women’s Basketball team did against Medgar Evers on Tuesday night.

With their 60-31 win over Medgar Evers Tuesday night, they not only snapped their nine-game losing streak, but they also gained momentum heading into the playoffs. City ends their regular season with a 5-20 record oveall, while being 3-13 in the CUNYAC.

Their Jan. 9th meeting against MEC in Brooklyn ended with City winning 90-37, the most points they scored all season.

It’s hard to say which aspect of CCNY’s game was more efficient that night. Their offensive execution was phenomenal, with 19 assists and 20 offensive rebounds. At the same time, their defense was nothing to overlook. They had 15 steals and two blocks.

“I thought we moved the ball well,” CCNY head coach Jamie Angeli said afterwards.

The atmosphere heading into this game was special, as it was Senior Night.

Karissa Core took to the court before the game to celebrate what would be her last regular season game here in Harlem.

“It was her last game, so we wanted to make sure she went out shooting,” Angeli said. “She’s as good a shooter in the league as anybody.”

Core was much deserving of those comments, as seen through her performance in the game. She ended the night with 13 points, five assists, and six steals, and played for nearly the entire game.

“I was just focused on being efficient,” Core mentioned.

She wasn’t the only player who seemed to be in their zone that night. Tiara Brown went 7-for-10 shooting, with two assists and three steals. Shannell Bellamy was 7-for-12 shooting, and added four assists and three steals as well.

While the team is pleased with this ‘W’ to end the season, they now have to focus on their next game at Baruch in the CUNYAC quarterfinals (Sat., 2/21, 3 p.m.), which if past match-ups say anything, will be quite the challenge for City. Their tournament match-up against Baruch will be their third time playing them this season.

“We’re an eight-seed playing a one-seed,” Coach Angeli said. “Hoping they’ll go in with an attitude of nothing to lose, no pressure whatsoever.”

“Just have fun, play basketball,” Core added. “Be tight, that’s when everything goes haywire.”

CCNY is certainly looking ahead with much confidence. They’re not questioning their ability to pull off a huge upset, and why should they? With the talent they have on their team, there is no reason to count them out.

Maybe the third time is the charm, but this time luck won’t have anything to do with it.