O ne person was killed and four wounded by a gunman near City College on Sunday at 11:15 PM. It happened outside Wally’s Deli on Broadway near the corner of 135th St.

According to the New York Times, police claim a person approached a group of people standing in front of the deli and shot one man in the back of the head. The perpetrator began to flee but turned around and opened fire on those running away, striking four bystanders.

The police are examining surveillance video from the laundromat and have sectioned off 135th street and 137th street to look for evidence.

Meanwhile, our student government president Ramdat Singh has been working with President Lisa Coico to step up security for City College students. He says, “USG is pushing for increased shuttle service, which would include the 137th 1 Train stop. We mentioned to President Lisa that expanding the shuttle service would ensure students are protected from harm.” That is a much-needed addition to the school’s public safety efforts and we hope it will keep our students safe.

Read more on the story here: http://www.nytimes.com/2015/02/03/nyregion/fatal-shooting-near-city-college.html?_r=0