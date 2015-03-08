2014-2015 ECAC Championships Recap

T he ECAC championships this Friday and Saturday showcased four of City’s star track athletes at the New Balance Track and Field Center at the Armory.

Peter DeHazya (Senior) participated in the men’s 60-meter dash on Friday and was able to qualify for the final round on Saturday with a time of 6.94 second. This was only .02 seconds off his career best in that event. On Saturday DeHazya ran among the best of the ECAC in the final round and finished with a time of 7.03 seconds, which placed him seventh. He was tied for 16th in the country at press time.

(Note: Previous indoor record of (6.8) was broken by Winston Lee of Cobleskill with a time of 6.76.)

Melissa Paredes (Junior) took part in the women’s 500-meter run on Saturday. With a burst of amazing speed toward the end, she placed third in her heat (18th overall) with a time of 1:21.00. Paredes set a school and freshman record for the women’s 500 meter event and even broke her own personal best by .16.

(Note: New indoor record was set by Sasa Vann of Buffalo State with a time of 1:14.57)

Ashley Beaver (Sophomore) competed in the women’s weight throw and threw 14.62 meters which placed her in (18th overall). She also participated in the women’s shot put, ending her indoor season with a throw of 11.59 meters in that event, which placed her in 18th overall at the ECAC.

Steve Baker (Junior) concluded his indoor season taking part in the men’s weight throw this weekend. Baker’s distance of 15.41 meters in the event placed him in (16th overall) for the ECAC’s.

(Note: New men’s weight throw record was set by Sean Enos of Bates with a distance of 20.17m.)