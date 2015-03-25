And We’re Off: Ted Cruz First to Announce Run for Presidency

S enator Ted Cruz of Texas announced on Monday morning he would be running for president in 2016, becoming the first Republican nominee to declare himself officially in the race.

He made his announcement at Liberty College, a non-profit Christian university in Virginia, to a crowd of young students. It may be important to note that attendance was mandatory for those students.

Cruz spent the first part of his speech linking his immigrant father and his relationship with God to his own faith in “the promise of America”. He spoke of his family as evidence of the ‘American Dream’.

The theme of his speech – “imagine” – was more emphatic than that of John Lennon. He delivered direct blows to current President Obama like “imagine a president” who would repeal the Affordable Care Act, abolish the Internal Revenue Service, “defend the sanctity of human life and uphold the sacrament of marriage.”

As king of the Tea Party, here are some things Cruz believes:

Health Care – He wants to repeal the Affordable Care Act and allow people to buy insurance sold in another state. He also wants to expand health savings accounts

Climate Change – does not believe global warming is a thing: “Debates on this should follow science and should follow data. Many of the alarmists on global warming, they’ve got a problem because the science doesn’t back them up. In particular, satellite data demonstrate for the last 17 years, there’s been zero warming. None whatsoever.”

Gay Marriage – Cruz has proposed legislation and a constitutional amendment that would allow states to define marriage within its borders

Corporations – Cut taxes for corporations to maximum 15% (they are currently at 35%)

Common Core – end it

Immigration – block any current effort that lets undocumented immigrants legally remain in the U.S.

Ted Cruz is currently polling at 3% with Jeb Bush in the lead with 13%. No surprise there, his strong religious language and super-conservative views are enough to alienate a great portion of the country.

Watch his speech:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0N9H1SHL6Pg