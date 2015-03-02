CCNY Announces New Course Withdrawal Process

C ity College has updated its course withdrawal process this spring in an effort to eliminate paper applications, shifting most of the student interface to CUNYfirst’s Self-Service tab.

Starting on February 25th, all undergraduate students have received a service indicator on their records with the label “NWD” (Course Withdrawal Not Permitted Not Permitted Without Academic Advising). As the Office of the Registrar has stated, “The only effect this will have is to prevent students from dropping courses.”

Previously, students were required to go to the Administration building and get a withdrawal slip from the Registrar, which they would then need signed by their department advisor. Withdrawing students would then bring the slip back to the Registrar’s office.

Now, students must meet with their advisor first, and if the advisor deems the withdrawal appropriate, they lift the service tab from the student’s record. It is then the student’s responsibility to withdraw from the class after the service tab has been lifted by their advisor. The “W” grade will be promptly placed on the course and visible to the student via their Self-Service page.

The deadline for students to withdraw from a class with a “W” grade is Thursday, April 16th, 2015, by 5:00pm.

Also worth noting: Undergrad students who are members of special programs such as SEEK or HONOR’S courses should meet with those departments prior to withdrawing from any classes. In addition, International Studies students should also meet with the Office of International Student and Scholar Services prior to withdrawing.