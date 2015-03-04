Closing the Childcare Center

Updated March 20, 2015

In a Faculty Senate meeting on November 20th, Professor Jeruzalmi announced the closing of the childcare and development center. He clarified that the 1912 building was not up to code and so, will be closed for one year starting this June.

In 2012, Councilman Robert Jackson donated $1.6 million to renovate the building. While it is curious that it has taken three years to begin the renovations, that does seem fitting for public institutions. The parents who are “currently utilizing the system” will be subsidized by CCNY for one year.

According to the Senate report, “there is a commitment to reopen the center after renovations are complete.” However, it also says, “no information about future usage”, which has many parents and students worried the building will not reopen as a childhood center.

A few students, parents, and children from the center came together in the NAC’s rotunda for a small speak-out Monday the 23rd. The parents spoke of their positive experience with the center and how necessary it is for them to be able to complete their education.

Professor Crain of the Psychology Department said of the matter, “when the center opened in the early 70s, it was special because it tried to give children of color a positive identity”.

More reporting on the issue to come.