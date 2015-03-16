The Campus Takes Home 2nd Place at the Media Awards

T his week, the staff at the Campus Magazine had the privilege of attending the annual College Media Association conference and bringing home a second place prize for our multimedia packet “Silent Scream“.

The conference was hosted at the Sheraton in Times Square this year and boasted speakers like HBO VICE’s Vikram Gandhi, pop-culture journalist and author Chuck Klosterman, political cartoonist Daryl Cagle, and many other notable journalism professionals. It was three days of non-stop lectures and workshops that helped us hone our editorial, writing, visual, and creative skills.

The conference attracts students from all across the country that are in some way, shape, or form involved with their campus’ media. It is a great opportunity to network and learn from other schools. It is also something the Campus Magazine has been gearing up for months in advance. We are proud of the work we produce but always strive to make it better and this conference was not only a testament to our hard work and ability, but it forces us to compete with ourselves month after month.

Next year we will bring home the gold!