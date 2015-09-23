No. 9 Montclair Cruises past CCNY Men’s Soccer 6-0

B y Ralph Chery

CCNY Soccer writer

CCNY visited Montclair State University Monday night for a heartbreaking 6-0 loss, dropping the Beavers to a 3-3-0 record.

MSU had six different scorers: Rafael Terci, Kyle Goodwin, Damian Bziukeiwicz, Kevin Simek, Matt Hendrickson, and Kazari Throught. City struggled to penetrate MSU’s defense as they only recorded two shots throughout the whole 90. The team’s head coach Roberto Ignaccolo has to deal with injury concerns after this fixture.

Starter Mostafa Haridi had to leave the game with an ankle injury in the second half and it is not yet determined if the midfielder will be able to play Wednesday in a CUNYAC matchup against Brooklyn College on Wednesday. Starting right back Aaron Schoenfelder had to sit out the second half because of a thigh injury.

“It’s an existing injury, I got it during practice… since we have a conference game coming up I decided to rest it, should just be a dead leg, I hope it’s nothing more,” said Schoenfelder.

Montclair were rewarded their first goal from the penalty spot. Lanfia Diaby fouled Kevin Simek in the box, forcing the penalty. CCNY’s keeper Maxwell Berkow went left but Rafael Tarci hit the penalty straight in the middle eight minutes in.

Five minutes later, Tarci found an unmarked Kyle Goodwin in the 18-yard box. Goodwin’s shot touched the lower right corner of the net. City attempted to get one back through few counterattacks but they couldn’t stick a final pass in.

The Red Hawks would get a counter of their own in the 18th minute which allowed Bziukeiwicz to fly by Schoenfelder on the right wing. Schoenfelder responded with a harsh slide tackle in the box, giving MSU had their second penalty of the game. Berkow guessed right this time but he couldn’t get a hand on the ball.

In the following minute, Simek scored for the Red Hawks again putting CCNY down 4-0 in the opening 18 minutes.

“It was terrible, we came out weak, we went down because, just the morality went down after their early penalty kick,” Berkow said.

City head coach Roberto Ignaccolo made some changes that transformed the first half for the Beavers.

The introduction of Haridi, Stephanos Hondrakis—two usual starters—and freshman Kevin Muniz put Monclair out of their comfort zone. Hondrakis had his shot blocked by a MSU defender in the 44th minute.

CCNY couldn’t keep up this intensity at the restart.

The team sat deep down their half and was forced to pass the ball backward numerous times. MSU’s Throught took advantage of the space in the midfield — he ran from about the halfway line to the right wing and hit a low cross to Hendrickson. Hendrickson sent the ball in the lower right corner of the net.

Throught finished Simek‘s through-ball in the 51st minute for Montclair’s sixth and final goal of the night. Berkow called this result a “wake-up call.”

“I think we have a talented group of kids… we’re very confident when we play against CUNY team and that will show,” said Schoenfelder.

City faces Brooklyn Wednesday at 4 p.m. in the Bulldogs’ first home game. Despite this downfall, CCNY players aren’t shy going in their second CUNYAC game (1-0-0).