“Doggin’ it”: Slow Start Costs Men’s Basketball CUNYAC Opener vs. Brooklyn

BY Jeff Weisinger

Senior Sports Editor

Despite coming into Tuesday night’s CUNYAC opener against Brooklyn College with a solid 2-1 record, only losing 82-71 to Hartwick College on Saturday, CCNY’s Men’s basketball team has had issues getting games started.

They allowed Muhlenberg to jump to a 24-14 lead in the first half in Friday’s win in Allentown, then allowed Hartwick to jump to a 19-4 lead in the first six minutes on Saturday. Unfortunately, that trend would continue in Tuesday’s 75-64 loss against Brooklyn, dropping City to 2-2 on the season, 0-1 in CUNYAC play.

Khalil Hamer finished with a team-high 17 points and 10 rebounds, his second double-double of the season, while Dave Solano went 4-for-10 from beyond the arc, scoring 16 on the night.

Darius Rhodes made his much-anticipated home debut Tuesday night against Brooklyn, almost a year to the date that he tore his ACL at Brooklyn College. He scored 12 points in his return with six rebounds.

The Bulldogs (5-0, 1-0 CUNYAC) opened on a 16-5 run in the first five minutes of the game before City responded to bring the Brooklyn lead within 10 midway through the half on a jumper by Sal Palazzolo.

Brooklyn controlled the entire first half, going into the break with a 34-23 lead.

However the Beavers responded as much as they could in the second half. City shot 50 percent from the court in the second frame, as opposed to Brooklyn’s 41.9 percent, and tried to spark a late rally after trailing by as much as 20 with just over 11 minutes left. The Beavers finally pulled back within 10 off of a layup by Hamer to make it 71-61 Brooklyn with just 2:40 left.

Brooklyn stopped whatever rally CCNY may have been trying to spark on four consecutive free throws by Lorenzo Williams in the final minute and a half.

CCNY (2-2, 0-1 CUNYAC) travels to St. Joseph’s College Long Island on Saturday for a non-conference matchup, then returns home on Monday night against Touro College (7 p.m., Nat Holman Gym).