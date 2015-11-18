‘Two-and-Woah!’ Women’s Basketball dominant in second win of the season

Photo by Taylor Jo Gillen

BY Christian Hernandez

Contributor

Just two games into the season, the CCNY Women’s basketball team has looked the complete opposite from the team that won just five games in 2014-15. Coming from a double digit win against the St. Joseph’s Bears last Sunday, the Ladies from Harlem dominanted again, this time beating The College of New Rochelle’s Blue Angels 74-51.

CCNY had a shaky start against the Blue Angels, taking four minutes to put up their first points of the game in the first quarter. But when CCNY scored, they didn’t stop.

Liz Durchhalter, shot 8-for-8 for the first half and 10-for-14 by the end of the game. Defensively, last week’s CUNYAC Player of the Week, Tiara Brown, took control under the rim and combined a total of 14 rebounds. It was clear that the Blue Angels didn’t have a plan to slow down the Lady Beavers.

Head coach Jamie Angeli was happy with the team’s performance against the Blue Angels.

“We have a long way to go and I see a lot of great things” he stated. “The thing that is so adamant about the past few days is the way we share the basketball, it’s really beautiful to watch. I love our unselfishness.”

Assistant coach Jeff Attard was also proud of the team’s performance.

“All around the girls were sharing the basketball, which was fun to watch, and a fun way to play, and fun for the coaches,” Attard said. “It’s all around a good team win.”

City faces the Brooklyn College Bulldogs at home on Tuesday, November 24th. The Bulldogs, who currently started their season off with a 1-1 record, finished last season with a 22-7 record. The last time CCNY faced Brooklyn College, CCNY lost both meetings to Brooklyn last season 62-47 and 66-36.

Coach Angeli recognizes the Bulldogs as a strong team but also looked forward to the rest of the season. stating “our challenge is just to get better every day regardless of what happens Tuesday night again Brooklyn. Just got to get back to work until we get better.”