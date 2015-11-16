Women’s Basketball Runs through St. Joseph’s Brooklyn in Season Opener

BY Sidney Corniff

Sports writer

Tiara Brown clocks in a double-double as the Lady Beavers defeat St. Joseph’s Brooklyn 87-69 today in their season opener. Her game-high 30 points and 18 rebounds led City to their first 1-0 start in recent years.

“After our season last year…we don’t want to see that again” Brown said. CCNY’s women’s basketball team is hoping to erase the memories of their 2014-15 record of a horrendous 5-21, and if they can continue to dominate the court like they did today, that is something they won’t have to worry about at all this season.

In addition to Brown’s performance, guard Erika Richards also had a phenomenal game, scoring 24 points with eight rebounds in her return after tearing her ACL early last season.

“It felt amazing to be back on the court” Richards mentioned.

Brown proclaimed Richards as “The Westbrook to my KD” in reference to the NBA’s dynamic Oklahoma City Thunder duo Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant. And today, their numbers absolutely did make a strong case and a slight resemblance.

Even coach Angeli had high praises for both players.

“I love Tiara Brown’s numbers today, my god… (Her) stat line was unbelievable,” he said. He also added “it was awesome” when asked about Richard’s outstanding comeback.

Although there were seven lead changes throughout the game, the women’s team had much of it under control. In the fourth quarter with 8:07 left, the Beavers took a commanding lead and closed any window of opportunity that their opponent had open.

“I saw them coaching themselves at every time out. The things they were saying to each other was things I was about to say to them,” Angeli added.

There wasn’t anybody big or strong enough to contain City close to the basket. The Beavers owned the glass with 21 offensive rebounds and 21 second-chance points.

They took advantage of St. Joseph’s defensively as well, scoring 56 points in the paint. Exploiting any mismatch they could find, the crowd rose to their feet when guard Debra Chan dished an assist to Brown in the post for the layup with the and-one late in the fourth quarter.

“I’m really high on Debra Chan” Angeli says. Chan, a freshman, had four assists, two points and a steal in her CCNY debut.

But not all was perfect for the currently 1-0 Lady Beavers.

“What I wasn’t happy with tonight was our perimeter defense, they were getting by us way too easy” Angeli stated.

Their opponent also shot a total 33 free-throws throughout the game, sending the other team to the line entirely too much is something that definitely needs to be addressed and adjusted.

It will take more games for the ladies get comfortable, build more chemistry with each other and get settled into the rhythm and flow of their games. But for now, they are undefeated, all is well, and according to their coach “it feels great, like they say, you can’t win em all until you win the first one.”