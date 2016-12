SPECIAL REPORT

City College has undergone a dramatic ethnic shift in the last 25 years: Following a national trend, CCNY’s Hispanic population has shot up, creating a new cultural mix. In this special multimedia report, Jose Cardoso, Adi Charvarria, Saif Choudhury and Alejandra Diaz look at the growing power and influence of Latinos on campus through the eyes of students from all over the city — and the world.

