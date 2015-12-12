Lady Beavers Unable to Finish Off Hunter, Fall to 4-3

BY Curtis Ashley

Sports Writer

It was a wild night of basketball in the Nat Holman Gymnasium on Friday evening. The City College Women’s basketball team faced off against Hunter College, in a conference match-up. City put up a good fight, but would lose the game 77-72, bringing their overall record to 4-3, and 2-2 in the CUNYAC.

The Lady Beavers came into this game riding on a two-game winning streak, both of them against conference opponents. Hunter, before this game, was 2-5 overall, and had no conference wins as of yet.

In the first half, both teams played neck-and-neck. The largest lead would come in the second period, when City went up by seven points. Missed shots were an issue for CCNY, only shooting .382 in the half. A majority of those came from missed three point shots, a category in which the team only went 2-for-10. But where City lacked in scoring from the perimeter, they did their best to make up for in free throws. They went 7-for-7 from the foul line, Robin Daley with four of those. Daley would lead the team in scoring at the end of the first half with 11 points. City would lead going into halftime as well, 35-34.

The third period is where City let the game get away from them. The game was tied at 42 with about five and a half minutes left in the third period, but missed shots and fouls allowed Hunter to gain the lead. In the fourth period, City was able to cut the game to as close as three points, when the score was 58-55 with just over eight minutes remaining. But turnovers and fouls would hinder the Lady Beavers from ever getting back into the game. Off their mistakes, Hunter would increase the lead to as large as 12 points, eventually going on to win the game.

Tiara Brown finished the night with a team high 19 points, and 15 rebounds, her fifth double-double of the season. Robin Daley reached double-digit scoring numbers as well, with 17 points. But the team as a whole did not shoot that great. City finished with a .391 shooting average, while only shooting .278 from outside the arch.

While their offensive production could certainly have used some help, Head Coach Jaime Angeli was more disappointed with their defense in the game.

“This is really the first time we’ve given up a lot of points, and then giving up a high shooting percentage,” Angeli said after the game. “Defensively we just didn’t get to the people we needed to.”

This is the most points City has allowed the entire season. In their first game of the season against St. Joseph’s College of Brooklyn, City allowed 69, which was the high until now.

“Just disappointed all the way around, but mostly defensively tonight. We just gave them too much confidence, especially early,” Angeli added.

The girls finish off a three-game home stand with a match-up against St. Joseph’s College of Long Island on Monday night. A non-conference match-up, City hopes to regain momentum to finish off the calendar year. Following that game, City has an away game at Yeshiva on Wednesday, and then they head down to West Palm Beach, Florida for the Keiser University Florida Tournament at the end of the month. The Lady Beavers would certainly love to snag these games on the road, which would improve their record, and their confidence. The upcoming St. Joseph’s College match will begin around 7 p.m. in the Nat Holman Gymnasium.