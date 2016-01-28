Lady Beavers Win Fifth-Straight Game, Get Revenge Against Hunter

Photo by Curtis Ashley / Beaver Beat

By Curtis Ashley

Sports Writer

There seems to be nothing else on the mind of the City College Women’s basketball team besides winning, and that’s exactly what they’ve done, win. In their recent stretch of games, it hasn’t mattered who the girls face, whether Brooklyn or Medgar Evers, they have come out victorious. Wednesday evening was no different, when the team headed to Hunter College, and after an explosive first half, the girls would win 58-34.

The win comes as sweet revenge, after falling to the Hawks 72-77 earlier in the season, at home. They even the score, and add to what is now a five-game winning streak. Even better, the team has won six of their last seven games, and their last four wins have been against conference opponents. City’s record stands at 12-7 overall, with a 7-3 conference record. They have even outscored their last two opponents 140-72.

Tiara Brown and Erika Richards were the main offensive producers in this win. Brown recorded her 13th double-double of the season, with 17 points and 16 rebounds. Richards 16 points, five rebounds, and a couple of assists.

“I know they were coming in like ‘Oh you know, we beat them once before, we can beat them again’. But they did know they were playing a completely different team,” Brown had to say, after getting the revenge win over Hunter.

City jumped out in front early, taking a commanding 28-11 halftime lead. City’s shot wasn’t completely there, but their defense more than made up for it. Hunter turned the ball over 16 times in the first half, eight of those as a result of City stealing the ball away. In the third period, City lost some of their momentum, turning the ball over 16 times themselves.

“We went into a lull offensively. Primitive shooting today, it was a struggle. Three-for-twenty-two from three point,” Head Coach Jaime Angeli said after the game. “Tonight, we haven’t spent a lot of time with the half-court trap, so I can live with some of those turnovers.”

But even with the slight lapse in offense, and some over-aggressive defense, indicated by the 17 personal fouls by City in the second half, City managed to keep a decent lead over Hunter the entire half. In fact, 13 points was the closest Hunter got in the second half, until City got their heads back in it and took over the game again.

“When we’re playing against bad teams or whatever, we can’t let them get heart,” Brown said.

The team’s next game certainly won’t be against “bad team”, as they head to the Bronx to face Lehman College on Saturday. Lehman is currently tied for second in the conference with the College of Staten Island. Just under both of those teams, is City College. There’s a lot riding on the next game, but it will be a difficult match-up for the girls. This game is different from Brooklyn and Baruch, because the team has yet to face this Lehman team.

“It’s gonna be huge, and the number one thing we’re gonna have to do to beat them is sleep, because the game is early. We’re gonna have to trust in each other. We’re gonna have to not get in that much foul trouble,” Brown said.

“They’re very dangerous offensively. We have to really take care of the basketball, so we’re gonna concentrate on that in the next few days,” Jaime mentioned.

The girls have only six more regular season games, all of them against conference opponents, three of them against teams above them in the conference, and only two more in the Nat Holman Gym, They find themselves in the thick of the season, and hopefully the chemistry that has propelled this team to their current state will come through for the team again.