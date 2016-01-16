Women’s Basketball Hangs On To Win Over Baruch

By Curtis Ashley

Sports Writer

It’s been quite a season for the City College Women’s basketball team. They’ve had some pretty impressive wins, and an all-around breakthrough season. On Friday evening, the girls added another milestone to the season, defeating the Baruch Bearcats 59-56.

It’s a lot more than just a win for the team. One, it’s a win against Baruch, which the Lady Beavers have not been able to pull off in their last 31 games against them, dating back to 2003. Second, it’s a conference win, their second in a row after defeating Medgar Evers just a week ago. Their overall record improves to 9-7, with a 4-3 CUNYAC record. They find themselves one win shy of tying their win total from the 2013-2014 season, when the team finished 10-16. Lastly, the girls remain fifth in the conference, just behind the team they beat, Baruch College.

The win wasn’t fancy, and for the most part, the game was kept close. City took an early lead early in the first quarter, but that was cut short after Baruch went on a 17-3 run, that stretched into the second. Baruch would head into the locker room with a 31-28 lead at the half. After the break, the girls got things going on offense. After taking back the lead early in the third quarter, CCNY did not lose it for the remainder of the game. Their largest lead for them came with just over three minutes remaining, when they led by six.

Liz Durchhalter led the team with 12 points, along with three assists and four rebounds. Tiara Brown got her 11th double-double of the season on Friday. She had 11 points, and the game-high 18 rebounds. The team shot .286 from the field in the game, and made 9-of-14 from the foul line.

City looks to continue their CUNYAC tear in their next game at Brooklyn College on the 27th. This is their second time facing them this season. The first one ended in a 45-56 loss on City’s own court. The girls look to head to Brooklyn, and even the score.