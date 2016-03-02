CCNY Track Continues Their Successful Run

Photo by Jeff Weisinger

BY Fran Kilinski

Contributor

At this point, CUNYAC Track and Field seems almost too predictable.

Under Head Coach Hugh Reid, CCNY Track has won six (yes, that’s right) straight Men’s Indoor Championships, and the Women’s side has been just as dominant, winning three of the last six Indoor Championships. This past Sunday marked No. 6 for the men, and the women’s team finished second.

The scary part? Spring season is right around the corner, and as you might’ve guessed, the Beavers are still just as dangerous and dominant outdoors.

Being one of the more proud cultures in CCNY Athletics, on top of the fact that they don’t compete on campus, it’s hard for anyone to pay too much attention to just how great this team is. But Reid will be the first to tell you that this is a special group of young individuals.

“The goal and the focus is the same; the focus is always to win. We’ve set the records, but we still want to continue to push and grow from that,” he said.

When looking at a CUNYAC Track Championship brochure, you’ll realize just how insane the standard Reid holds really is; up and down the board, CCNY holds records in numerous events, including relays and field events, many of which shattered old CCNY records.

CCNY’s victorious 2016 Indoor Championship came in light of the departures of leaders like Peter Dehazya, last year’s meet MVP, but the leadership they brought is highlighted in the way this year’s upperclassmen carried the team.

The Men’s team won by over 100 points just a year ago, and this year they took the title by a mere 12 points. CCNY’s Jeckesan Mejia, who took home First place in the shot-put, and Kevin Seon, who took third in the high-jump, had mixed opinions about the win:

“I think [going into the outdoor season] this margin for a win doesn’t make a difference,” Seon said. “We would still have the same competitive attitude even if we blew everyone out. That’s just how we operate.”

Mejia, who also placed fifth in the weight-throw, felt differently.

“I think this is a huge motivator,” he said, “now everyone thinks it’s not as hard to compete with us, so we have to step our game up and show we can still win.”

The Beavers can enjoy their victories for now. The groundhog didn’t see his shadow this year, so Spring is coming early, CUNYAC.