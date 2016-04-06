When Fashion Meets Music

Stay On The Runway Fashion Show Packs Aronow Theater!

Filmed and photographed by Curtis Ashley

Written by Ebony Anderson-Brown

On Thursday, March 31, the first-ever Stay On The Runway fashion show made City College’s Aronow Theatre its home for the night. Students, artists and spectators from all over New York came by City College for the show.

Stay On The Runway was coordinated by Ashley Tiffaney Stewart, CCNY student and WCCR City College Radio personality. The urban-streetwear showcase featured the work of young designers and performing artists from New York City. Amongst the designers whose work were shown that night, King Flex, creator and head designer of Cosmos Design, saw the night as the perfect moment to show-off his new line.

Flex was always interested in the arts and loved experimenting, especially with clothing. Eventually he started drawing and from that he came up with the idea of Cosmos. “My favorite part about being a fashion designer,” he says, “is watching people wear my clothes.” He explains that it’s more about the emotion behind a person wearing his brand, and not because of the money. “Being able to get to know someone on a personal level and accomplishing something is what inspires me to continue designing.”

His latest line of clothing, Ape X, was featured at Stay On The Runway. Flex met his goal with Ape X by creating a line that’s versatile and comfortable. Based on how models wore his line, Ape X came off as fitting all shapes and sizes and complimenting all skin colors and “streetwear” identities.

Flex hopes to continue his dream as a fashion designer and eventually open a store of his own. He wants to employ people who also has a similar vision as his own and only wishes to continue what he’s doing now but on a bigger scale.

Who is Ariel, one of the many artists who performed, kept the crowd on its feet with songs from his latest project, BAG. He kept the audience engaged with his consistent energy and unplanned a capella. Overall, the crowd loved his performance. Who is Ariel and the many other artists who performed gave the crowd a glimpse into the future: What happens when fashion is combined with music.

According to Stewart, “the event was great!” Many of the attendees agreed with Stewart as well. The designs that were featured were unique and youthful; as for the performances, they were exceptionally lively and energetic. “I would want to do it again,” she says. “Hopefully with a lot more male models.”