The First Lady To Speak at Commencement

Photo by Mark Humphrey/AP

BY Jeff Weisinger

Senior Editor

If there was any way to send the Class of 2016 out with a bang, The City College of New York got it right. And got it right in one of the biggest ways possible.

CCNY announced today that First Lady Michelle Obama will address the City College Graduating Class of 2016 during the college’s commencement ceremony on June 3, 2016 at 10:30 a.m. on the South Campus Great Lawn, the same location where last year’s graduation ceremony was held.

CCNY is just one of the FIrst Lady’s several stops on her “Graduation Tour 2016.” Along with her upcoming speech at CCNY, she’s also scheduled to speak at Jackson State University in Jackson, MS and Santa Fe Indian School in Santa Fe, New Mexico, all of which is a part of her Reach Higher Initiative. These will be her final commencement speeches as the First Lady of the United States. CCNY is her final stop on the tour.

The Class of 2016 is the 170th graduating class in the history of The City College of New York.