Breaking News: Provost Maurizio Trevisan Resigns

Earlier this week, Maurizio Trevisan resigned his position as provost of City College, the number-two position under President Lisa Staiano Coico. This move adds to the administrative storm that began last year with word of the college’s $14 million budget crisis.

Trevisan will serve as full-time dean of the new CUNY School of Medicine at CCNY as it transforms from the Sophie Davis School of Biomedical Education into a full-fledged medical college. A physician trained in Italy, Trevisan previously held both the Sophie Davis position and provost job, which many on the faculty viewed as a conflict of interest.

As a search for a new provost moves into place, Mary Erina Driscoll, dean of the School of Education, has been named interim provost. Her associate, Gretchen Johnson, will fill in as interim dean of education. Last year the School of Education experienced the college’s deepest decline in enrollment, responsible for 43 percent of the college’s lost revenue. The college’s largest division, Humanities and Arts, is also being run by an interim dean. Earlier this year, Dean Eric Weitz stepped down, citing that he was not able in good conscience to make a required $2 million dollar permanent cut to his division demanded by the financial crisis.



Stay tuned for updates….