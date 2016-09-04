Men’s Soccer Outshine Maritime 3-1 for First Win of the Season

By Ralph Chery |

The City College Men’s soccer team bounced back from their loss in the season opener, with a win against SUNY Maritime on Saturday at Reinhart Field. The Beavers finished 3-1, grabbing their first win of the season in a non-conference match-up.

This is the team’s first win since the double-overtime showdown for the CUNYAC championship against the College of Staten Island, last October.

CCNY played without starting left back Aaron Schoenfelder, who was out due to personal reasons. Stylianos Markou stepped in for Schoenfelder. Meanwhile sophomores Mustapha Camara and Kevin Muniz put up strong performances each, making themselves potential replacements for graduates Clifford Leriche and Mostafa Haridi at right back and central mid respectively.

“Our performance today was fantastic,” Redzematovic said after the game. “We stuck to the game plan coach instilled in us and to get three goals was a big plus. If we play like we did today in the remaining games I think we will be in good shape.”

City’s two wide midfielders connected past Maritime’s defense to open the scoring.

Redzematovic’s throwing found Lanfia Diaby on the left wing. The winger dribbled from the left flank to the penalty area before hitting a low cross to Abdulai, who one timed the ball, low and hard, past keeper Anthony Sblendorio eight minutes before the half.

The Beavers doubled their lead in the second half when Lavelle curled the ball to the top left-corner of the net from about 20 yards out, Sblenderio was at full stretch but still couldn’t get a fingertip on Lavelle’s strike.

“Coach always tell me to just stand on top of the box on the corner so I did and I saw the ball drop to me and I just put my head down and I tried to place it in the corner–I’m happy it went in,” the sophomore said about his goal.

Redzematovic, the Beavers’ top scorer last season, netted the third goal for CCNY. Though he was forced to miss the last six games of last season due a knee injury, the striker proved to be just as good, when he freed himself in the box to shoot Abdulai’s low cross in the net.

Rezematovic is confident that this was just one of the many goals he will score this season. “Getting injured last season was terribly disappointing,” the junior admitted, “so to be able to get a goal early in this season is a real boost and I’ll certainly carry this form through the season.”

The Privateers attempted to make a comeback, getting themselves in the scoring sheet as well. Parker Galt sent a through ball to Kevin Ferreira. Ferreira hit a soft shot across the goal, Reilly was at the right place at the right time to re-direct Ferreira’s shot in the net.

City ends their three-game road trip against Montclair State University on Monday at MSU Soccer Park at 7 p.m. Montclair is ranked 14th in the National Soccer Coaches Association of America Division III men’s soccer standings and made it to the second round of the NCAA tournament last season.

Senior captain Abdulai called for his teammates to be inwardly stronger for the upcoming fixture against Montclair.

“We got to be mentally tough,” Abdulai said, “A lot of the guys on the team have good skill, but psychologically, mentally, they are not so tough. That’s all I need from the guys. They got to be mentally tough. That’s how we’re going to get a good outcome from Monday’s game.”