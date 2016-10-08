New Crime Report Says CCNY Is Pretty Darn Safe

Crime on campus continues to decline By Ashley Kalstek

In a week of chaos at CCNY as President Lisa’s woes continue, a rare piece of good news. CUNY’s Public Safety released the Annual Security Report for CCNY last week and notes that our campus is safer than ever.

The report concluded that the limited crimes present on campus before declined even further in 2015. Robberies dropped– from 12 in 2014 to 4 last year. Liquor law arrests went from 7 reports in 2014 to just 2. (In contrast, 109 students down the hill at Columbia University were disciplined for drugs and 37 for alcohol.) Only vehicle theft and stalking increased by a tiny margin. The crime rates include on-campus property, non-campus property, and public property in the immediate campus area.

As a commuter school, not much happens on campus. Most students come to City for their classes, and then leave as soon as possible because they have a lengthy commute home or have to get to work. That doesn’t leave much room for getting into trouble

CCNY Students hang around outside on campus, which shows that they feel safe. They do, however, often “travel in groups,” as advised by campus security.